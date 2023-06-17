INDIA

‘Set up AIIMS in Raichur’, K’taka CM writes to Health Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur city.

“Despite being one of the aspirational districts of the country, Raichur has lower health and education level and per capita income when compared to other regions.

“The area is also at a geographical disadvantage since it experiences extreme weather conditions. Such disadvantages have put Raichur in dire need for robust medical institutions. Establishment of AIIMS will ensure world-class facilities in the region,” the Chief Minister wrote.

“There is a growing demand from the people to get this proposal fulfilled. ‘Kalyan Karnataka’ is one of our top priority,” Siddaramaiah wrote.

The Chief Minister also requested the Health Minister to instruct the concerned authorities to take steps in this regard.

State minister N.S Bosaraju had recently written to the Chief Minister urging him to push for the collective dream of setting up an AIIMS in Raichur. Accordingly, Siddaramaiah has now written to the Union Health Minister.

20230617-205003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Swapna Barman, proud daughter of Bengal, wins double gold for Madhya...

    Telangana urges Centre to bring MNREGS-like scheme for urban poor

    I workout only 15-20 minutes in a day: Milind Soman

    After Bangla Sahib, Kartik’s next stop is Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple (Ld)