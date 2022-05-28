Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday called upon the Jain community, which has a major presence in business the world over, to establish an e-commerce company under their own forum of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), on the lines of Flipkart and Amazon.

The Chief Minister, in his address after inaugurating the ‘JITO Grand Summit’, said that the Jain community has excelled in trade and business, and has a very good network worldover.

“You will achieve huge success if JITO establishes an e-commerce company. The profit from the company could be used for the welfare of JITO members,” he said.

The Chief Minister was all praise for the business acumen of commitment of the Jain community. “People in other communities are worried about the money in their pocket before they start a business. They look out for jobs if they don’t have money. But the jains have the acumen to start a business even without a rupee in their pocket,” he said.

Jains are also known for their friendly nature as they easily integrate with the local people wherever they go and start their business. They live harmoniously wherever they are, Bommai added.

Referring to Jain community’s connection with Karnataka, Bommai recalled that the third century poet Ranna was a Jain. Bahubali, who came from Bihar, attained Moksha at Shravanabelagola, he said.

The Chief Minister assured full cooperation from the State government for any proposal from JITO to start educational institutions on scientific basis.

JITO’s apex President Suresh Mutha, Apex Vice President Paras Jain, JITO Bengaluru President Ashok Nagori and others were present.

