After the shocking death of a 20-year-old woman, who died after being dragged around by a car, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has written a letter to the Union Home Secretary and has recommended various measures for improvement in the functioning of Delhi Police.

The DCW has said to set up a high-level committee on Women security in the home ministry.

“A high-level committee should be set up in the Home Ministry under the

chairpersonship of Hon’ble Home Minister, GOI which should include Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Home Secretary GOI, Police Commissioner and DCW Chairperson”, DCW chief Swati Maliwal has advised union Home ministry in the letter on Tuesday.

The DCW has said that the committee should be mandated to meet once a month and create a coordinated strategy for tackling crimes against women

and girls in the capital.

DCW Chief has reminded Home Ministry of the horrific gang-rape of ‘Nirbhaya’ and stated that nothing much has changed since then. On an average, Delhi continues to witness over six rapes daily! Even an 8-month-old child and a 90-year-old women have been brutally raped in the Capital.

The Delhi Commission for Women is of the view that the lack of police resources and accountability are the major reasons for high crime rate against women and girls in the capital state, Maliwal has said in the letter.

Underlining that the situation is extremely serious and corrective measures need to be undertaken urgently to deal with it, the commission has recommended five major preventive measures to the home ministry.

Along with setting up a High-Level Committee in the Home Ministry, the DCW has said to increase accountability of the Delhi Police. “The Home Ministry must set up an example in the Kanjhawala case by taking action against those police officers who failed in protecting the girl while she was being dragged for 12 kms on the streets of Delhi”, DCW has said.

DCW chief has also recommended increasing human resources in Delhi Police. Presently, due to shortage of resources, Delhi Police personnel are made to work long hours and handle hundreds of cases. The Delhi Police had demanded 66,000 additional police personnel 20 years back from the government. The same has not been provided to them till date.

Among other measures, the DCW has said to increase human resources of Delhi Police, improve the PCR system in Delhi and to modernise, sensitise and incentivise Delhi Police. DCW chief has also recommended to modernise Delhi Police and provide them state of the art infrastructure to deal with crimes against women and girls in the capital.

The DCW chief has pointed out that the country is going to be hosting G20 summit this year and the government must take urgent steps to improve law and order in the Capital. She has stated that we must resolve to take strong measures to put an end to the brutal crimes against women and girls in the national cpital in this year.

