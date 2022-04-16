ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Set worth Rs 7 crore being erected for Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’

If sources in the industry are to be believed, a massive set worth around Rs 7 crore is being constructed for the shooting of director Vamsee’s upcoming film, ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, featuring Ravi Teja in the lead.

Sources say production designer Avinash Kolla, who has previously worked on several superhit films like ‘Mahanati’, ‘Jersey’, ‘Evaru’ and ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, is currently overseeing the construction of a massive set depicting Stuartpuram in the seventies. The set, worth around Rs Seven crore, is being constructed near Shamshabad in five acres of land.

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a biopic on the notorious thief and is set in the seventies in a village named Stuartpuram.

Ravi Teja’s body language, diction and getup will be completely different in the film. The role will be one that the actor has never essayed before.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj have been roped in to play the leading ladies.

The film will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer of the film for which music is being scored by GV Prakash Kumar.

