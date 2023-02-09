INDIA

Setback for actor Unni Mukundan as HC lifts stay in case of outraging modesty of a woman

Popular upcoming actor Unni Mukundan who is presently basking in the glory of his latest film, on Thursday suffered a huge setback when the Kerala High Court lifted the stay on the proceedings against him in a case of outraging the modesty of a woman.

The court expressed its displeasure at what it considered to be a forged affidavit filed by the actor which says a settlement had been reached between him and the complainant.

Incidentally the court had granted the stay upon being informed about the settlement and the affidavit.

The affidavit that was supposedly signed by the woman was submitted by Mukundan, through advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor, presently embroiled in a case where he is alleged to have taken huge sums of money from clients to give as bribes to judges.

On Thursday the woman’s counsel informed the court that she had not signed any such affidavit and the court said, “Get ready for a hearing. You will have to answer how such an affidavit happened to be produced. It is a very serious thing, playing fraud on the court. You may file a detailed counter if you wish. This is forgery. Petitioner has to answer,” the judge remarked after issuing the order and posted the case for February 17.

20230209-182805

