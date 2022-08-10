The CBI on Wednesday suffered a setback when a POCSO court in Palakkad rejected its charge sheet in the Walayar sisters’ case.

The case surfaced in January 2017, when a 11-year-old girl’s body was found by her nine-year-old sister in their house near Walayar.

Two months later, in similar circumstances, the younger girl was found dead in her home.

Though the Kerala police arrested five people on charges of abetment to suicide and rape, the accused were let off by a court in Palakkad district for want of evidence.

Following the mother’s perseverance after the Kerala police failed to crack the case, she was able to get a CBI probe but when it ended up the same way as the Kerala police, she approached the POCSO court and has got a fresh order.

“I wish a new team is going to do the reinvestigation and we are very sure this is a clear case of murder. We all wish the real truth will come out,” said the mother.

