Retired IAS officer M. Sivasankar, who worked as principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, suffered a setback on Wednesday after the Kerala High Court said it cannot intervene in his bail application.

Incidentally, a local court in May had denied interim bail to Sivasankar, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Life Mission bribery scam case.

Sivasankar had approached the high court and on Wednesday, the counsel for the accused informed the court that his client needed immediate medical attention and hence he should be granted interim bail.

But the court after pursuing the documents orally remarked that even though the counsel is making these claims, the documents submitted don’t say anything about them, and moreover the trial court has also said nothing in the matter.

Incidentally, Sivasankar had first approached the Supreme Court for bail, but he was asked to approach the trial court for the same and this is what the high court said on Wednesday.

According to sources in the know of things, Sivasankar is likely to approach the apex court again.

The ED, which has all along opposed Sivasankar’s bail plea, had briefed the trial court that all arrangements are in place for his medical requirements. With the ED taking a strong position in this matter, the trial court refused interim bail to Sivasankar.

After being suspended for several months, Sivasankar was taken back in service and given a plum posting before he retired in February, only to be sent to jail in the corruption case linked to the Life Mission project aimed at building homes for the poor and the downtrodden.

