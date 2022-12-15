WORLD

Setback to Nirav Modi as UK HC bars him from moving Supreme Court

NewsWire
0
0

In a major setback to fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, the UK High Court has denied him permission to appeal against his extradition before the UK Supreme Court.

The judgement order was pronounced at the Royal Courts of Justice, London. Now, once extradited, he will have to face trial in an Indian court.

Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, refusing any relief to Modi, held that he cannot move the Supreme Court for relief.

On February 25, 2021, the District Judge, Westminster Magistrates’ Court had handed down a decision that there was no bar on the extradition of Modi and sent the case to the Home Secretary, who on April 15, 2021, ordered Modi’s extradition to India.

Modi filed an application before the High Court of Justice, London seeking permission to appeal on multiple grounds.

20221215-201202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Singapore Open: Sindhu, Prannoy, Saina enter second round; Srikanth suffers upset

    Turkish Prez files criminal complaints against Oppn lawmakers over “insulting”

    Formula 1: This is the best drive of Sergio’s career, says...

    70 Portugal municipalities under ‘maximum’ fire danger level