ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Seth Meyers passed out on the floor after drinking with Rihanna

NewsWire
0
0

TV host Seth Meyers passed out on the floor of his apartment after spending a day drinking with pop star Rihanna.

The 49-year-old TV presenter went out with the pop star for a few tipples for a segment on his ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ show called Day Drinking and the ‘Umbrella’ star managed to out drink him as they necked shots, chugged beers and popped bottles of Champagne – and Seth ended up slumped on the floor of his home getting very little sympathy from his wife Alexi, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

During an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, Meyers said: “Rihanna was the drunkest I’ve ever been, I think, and it was worth every second of it … They have to edit out some of the drinking (from the show segment) just for time, so whatever you see, it’s like 40 per cent more than that.”

He went on to add that he got a frosty reception after stumbling home, saying: “I went home, immediately fell asleep in the hallway of my apartment. Got in the door, fell asleep … My wife – passive-aggressively … put a water next to my head and went to bed.”

Seth confirmed Rihanna, who is more than 10 years younger, was absolutely fine after their boozy outing in 2019.

He explained: “Well, first of all, I should note that … I hate to break the news here: she’s younger than me. We drank the same amount and then she definitely went out. Like, she was fine. She walked out, she looked as good as she did when we started.”

20230422-112605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is Jennifer Aniston dating ‘Friends’ co-star David Schwimmer?

    Louis C.K. sexual harassment accuser slams Grammy win

    ‘Batgirl’ movie, ‘Scoob!’ sequel get killed by production studio over budget...

    Benedict Cumberbatch jokes about Will Smith’s Oscars slap