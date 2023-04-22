TV host Seth Meyers passed out on the floor of his apartment after spending a day drinking with pop star Rihanna.

The 49-year-old TV presenter went out with the pop star for a few tipples for a segment on his ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ show called Day Drinking and the ‘Umbrella’ star managed to out drink him as they necked shots, chugged beers and popped bottles of Champagne – and Seth ended up slumped on the floor of his home getting very little sympathy from his wife Alexi, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

During an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, Meyers said: “Rihanna was the drunkest I’ve ever been, I think, and it was worth every second of it … They have to edit out some of the drinking (from the show segment) just for time, so whatever you see, it’s like 40 per cent more than that.”

He went on to add that he got a frosty reception after stumbling home, saying: “I went home, immediately fell asleep in the hallway of my apartment. Got in the door, fell asleep … My wife – passive-aggressively … put a water next to my head and went to bed.”

Seth confirmed Rihanna, who is more than 10 years younger, was absolutely fine after their boozy outing in 2019.

He explained: “Well, first of all, I should note that … I hate to break the news here: she’s younger than me. We drank the same amount and then she definitely went out. Like, she was fine. She walked out, she looked as good as she did when we started.”

