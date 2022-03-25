ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Seth Rogen joins Bill Murray, Aziz Ansari in ‘Being Mortal’

Hollywood actor Seth Rogen has been roped in for Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut ‘Being Mortal’, which also stars Bill Murray.

Not only does Ansari direct and appear in the film, he also wrote the script and is producing with Youree Henley. Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey are overseeing for Searchlight Pictures, reports ‘Variety’.

The film is based on Atul Gawande’s non-fiction book, ‘Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End’, which admittedly doesn’t sound like a laugh riot.

Principal photography will start this April, with Searchlight Pictures set to release the film theatrically in 2023.

Rogen can currently be seen in ‘Pam & Tommy’ starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. He recently starred in ‘An American Pickle’ and in ‘Long Shot’ alongside Charlize Theron.

His other credits include ‘Superbad’ and ‘Knocked Up’.

He will next be seen in Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ alongside Michelle Williams and Paul Dano for Universal Pictures.

Ansari, the star of ‘Parks & Recreation’ and a standup sensation, took a break from performing after sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against him in 2018.

At the time, he said he believed the sexual activity was consensual. He has since returned to film and television with ‘Master of None: Moments in Love’ and his sixth stand-up special, ‘Nightclub Comedian’.

