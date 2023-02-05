ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Seth Rogen reveals Emma Watson did walk off the set of ‘This Is the End’

Corroborating a longstanding report that Emma Watson walked off the set of 2013 comedy ‘This Is the End’, actor Seth Rogen has confirmed the rumour is true.

In a recent interview, Rogen said that Watson did, in fact, refuse to shoot a scene in which Danny McBride is a cannibal and holds Channing Tatum by a leash, reports ‘Esquire’ magazine.

But Rogen said he isn’t bothered by it. He told ‘British GQ’ magazine: “I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was.”

“But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

‘Esquire’ further states that the scene didn’t end up in the film, but Rogen added that he’s happier with the scene they used instead: “She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

The movie was Rogen’s directorial debut with Evan Goldberg, before they went on to direct, ‘The Interview’. Rogen’s book, which is probably best described as a memoir, is coming out in May, and in true Seth Rogen fashion, his book doesn’t seem to be well, uh, traditional.

As per ‘British GQ’, it’s not so much a compilation of industry stories that tell fans how he made it and more of a group of questionably appropriate stories from his life.

“Honestly,” he said, “in many ways, that was the biggest thing to overcome in my head: to demystify what a book was and what it meant to people. And, I wanted to frame it as entertainment and not, like, a deep look at how Seth Rogen came to be.”

