Seth Rogen says not having kids allowed him to become successful

The ‘Fabelmans’ actor Seth Rogen, who has been married to Lauren Miller for over a decade, said that opting to not start a family has allowed him to focus more of his time and energy on his career and creative pursuits.

Rogen and Miller dated for seven years before getting married, reports Female First UK.

Speaking on ‘The Diary of a CEO’ podcast, he said of not having kids: “That has helped me succeed as well, definitely.”

Explaining how he can focus more on his work, he added: “(Because) there’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children.”

As per Female First UK, Seth admitted that he and Lauren have often been told they’d be happier if they were parents, but he insisted they’ve never regretted their decision because they can do “whatever (they) want.”

He said: “Some people want kids. Some people don’t want kids. Honestly, you just are told, you go through life, you get married, you have kids. That’s what happens. And me and my wife, neither of us were like that. Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice to not have kids.”

“We are in the prime of our lives. We are smarter than we’ve ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have, we have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another, that we’ve never been able to live before,” he concluded.

