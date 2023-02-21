INDIALIFESTYLE

Setting the tone for leisurely weekends in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANSlife) Recreational weekends will take on a whole new meaning as the The Big Turf Carnival, will feature a broad variety of activities all under one roof.

The Carnival, is set to entertain Mumbai residents over three weekends in the spring and summer months of February, March, and April, will feature a variety of local foods, drinks, flea markets, activities, and games in addition to the RWITC’s customary nighttime horse races. This experience is a one-stop shop for anyone wanting to let their hair down in a fun-filled manner over the course of a weekend. Games available include the infamous Monster, which is the world’s most epic inflatable obstacle.

Explore the lovely flea market and buy your heart out if you enjoy indulging in home-made treats and trinkets. For those who thrive on food, don’t neglect to tuck into the mouthwatering treats at the carefully selected food stalls. Additionally, you can engage in a brief workshop to pick up a new skill while getting your hands blissfully muddy with the earthy art of pottery. You can then take your finished product home. The National Association for Blind also organises foot massages and psychic readings (NAB). There will be freebies and music from some of the most energetic DJs and independent musicians to set the tone for the carnival. Don’t miss the amazing illusionists, unicyclists, stilt dancers, jugglers, and more!

Over 15,000 people will be able to attend the carnival over the course of three weekends, and it will be a delight for everyone and an unforgettable experience!

Tickets on BookMyShow, starting from INR 250/-

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230221-114006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kejriwal promises clean Yamuna by 2025, formulates 6-point action plan (Ld)

    Allahabad HC notice to SEC on 135 teachers’ death on poll...

    Centre holds review meeting on 12% ethanol blending with petrol for...

    98-yr-old man released from UP jail, gets a farewell from jail...