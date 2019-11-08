Setting up police camps in naxal areas still a challenge

Raipur, Nov 15 (IANS) Setting up of police camps in naxal areas in Chhattisgarh remains to be a challenge as the villagers of Potali village in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh protested against setting up of the police camp by the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG).

“Villagers are under the influence of Naxalites in many areas and this is the reason they oppose the police. Similar incident happened in Potali on Tuesday,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told IANS.

Dantewada Collector Topeshwar Verma met the villagers and tried to explain them that the public welfare schemes of the government will benefit every family. From next month, fair price shops will be opened in Potali through which rice and other necessary things will be distributed to the villagers. Health camps will also be organised in the Potali market to provide health services to the villagers.

He also informed them that construction of 14 km road from Aranpur to Potali-Permapara will also start. This road will facilitate the villagers of almost eight villages.

On Tuesday, a large number of villagers protested against setting up of the police camps. Even few rounds were also fired in the air.

DIG Sundarraj claims that the now villagers are sure that the camp will facilitate them so they have started supporting it. Some of the villagers even met the security forces.

According to the sources, administration and the police is trying to apprise the villagers about the benefits they will get after the establishment of the camps.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava urged the villagers not to be come under the influence of the Naxalites and told them that the villagers are deprived of the basic amenities because the Naxalites have damaged the roads.

He also told the villagers that the Naxalites are not only depriving the children from the education but are exploiting the villagers too and asked them to join hands with the government and contribute in the development.

Pallava also assured of all possible for the rehabilitation of the Naxalites who surrendered and said that those who leave Naxalism and join the mainstream of the society, make their children educated will surely grow.

Potali camp has become operational and new camps will be established in Rewali, Nahari and Burgum by December 31.

