As the Narendra Modi government completes nine years in office and steps into the crucial tenth year, the BJP compared its work with the Congress party.

Enumerating nine achievements of the government with the tagline of ‘nine years, nine wonders – Seva, Samarpan, Garib Kalyan’, the BJP said that the average rate of inflation during the UPA government had been 8.7 per cent while inflation during the NDA government was 4.8 per cent.

Between 2017 to 2023, 6.76 crore jobs have been created in the MSME sector and over 41 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, the BJP said, adding that the Congress allotted coal mines to friends and relatives while the NDA instituted a transparent auction.

Talking about the steps taken by the Modi government for agriculture and farmers, the BJP said that more than 11 crore farmers have been benefited through PM-KISAN. Between 2006 and 2014, Rs 3.09 lakh crore MSP was paid for rice during the tenure of the Congress government, whereas the NDA government has paid Rs 10.64 lakh crore from 2014 to 2022.

Rejecting the Congress’s allegations of corruption, the BJP said the Life Insurance Corporation’s profit grew 27 times in a year, while the SBI reported its highest ever quarterly profit.

Citing the example of Christian Michel, the BJP claimed that the NDA has the best record so far in bringing back the accused in fraud cases.

Talking about the issue of China and national security, the BJP said that China had occupied Indian land only once when India was defeated in 1962 during Jawaharlal Nehru’s tenure.

Citing the examples of Doklam and Galvan, the BJP claimed that during the NDA government, China faced strong retaliation from the Indian Army. About 18 meetings have been conducted between the two countries.

Accusing the Congress of doing the politics of hate in the matter of social harmony, the BJP said what could be a bigger example of hate politics than stoking sentiments against an Indian brand just to win a state election? The Congress and the politics of hate are synonymous with each other, and hence the Congress has been wiped out from most parts of the country.

Referring to the achievements of the government, the BJP said that the Congress opposed giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission. The Congress insulted the first tribal woman President of India. It opposed the triple talaq bill.

Responding to the allegations made by the opposition parties about democracy and federalism, the BJP said that the Congress threatened to impeach a CJI who refused to write a judgment as asked by Congress lawyers.

Talking about welfare schemes, the BJP has claimed that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for leak-proof delivery of welfare schemes and providing free food to more than 80 crore people.

Claiming better management of the government even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP said that the Congress was spreading fear, panic and fake news even during the pandemic. It not only insulted Indian vaccines and scientists but also became a lobbyist for international big pharma.

The world is praising India for the most successful management in dealing with the Covid pandemic. From delivering 2.2 billion doses of vaccines and from managing the economy, India has set global benchmarks.

20230527-164203