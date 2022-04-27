INDIA

Seven arrested in Noida bar brawl case

Seven people, including five members of the bar staff and two from Mall Security, were arrested for beating a 30-year-old man to death in a brawl at a bar here in the city.

The accused were identified as Kumer Singh Bangari, Himanshu Kumar, Bar Staff Managers Devendra Singh and Sundar Singh Rawat, Maddy Thakur, Guddu Singh and Kapil Singh.

The scuffle ensued during a party at the bar named Lost Lemons in Garden Galleria Mall over payment of food bill on Monday night.

During investigation, nine people were found involved in the murder of Brijesh, a father of two little kids, and a resident of village Hasanpur, district Chapra, Bihar.

During the brawl, Brijesh, sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“He succumbed to his injuries during the treatment,” Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP (Noida) said.

The thrashing was so brutal that the autopsy report of the deceased states the cause of death as Coma due to ante-mortem head injury. His spleen was also ruptured that ultimately caused the death.

Accordingly, the police had registered an FIR on Tuesday under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (Acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 39 police station.

Singh said of the remaining two accused, one has been identified while the other one is still unknown.

“Both are absconding,” said the official.

The bar management had a day ago denied any involvement in the case. Meanwhile, the said bar has been sealed.

