The rapidly-growing population and the establishment of new urban settlements pose a serious threat to the environment. Maintaining ecological balance is the biggest challenge of the time in which every citizen needs to play his role.

There is a need to ensure the active role of most students. For this purpose, an ‘Environment Week’ is being celebrated in the colleges in Jammu in which students are actively participating.

In this regard, NSS units, the Eco Club and the Department of Environmental Science at Government SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu, organised a seven-day special summer camp to celebrate Environment Week from May 30 to June 5, for which a total of 50 students have registered.

Irfan Ali, programme officer of NSS, gave a presentation on the importance of NSS in colleges and institutes and also outlined the main activities to be organised during the week-long camp.

Deepshikha Sharma, NSS programme officer, wished the NSS volunteers and exhorted the students to be self-reliant as per the theme of the camp. Sharma also encouraged the students that NSS volunteers should instill in them a passion to help others.

The camp started with a session on yoga under the auspices of ‘Har Ghar Dhyan’ in which Ishan Singh of Art of Living spoke on stress management and pranayama. He engaged all the participants in a short meditation.

Deepak Pathania, convener of Eco Club, expressed his views and emphasised on the involvement of every section of the society in improving and protecting the environment by adopting a sustainable lifestyle.

