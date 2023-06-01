INDIA

Seven-day camp on active role of students in environment protection in Jammu

NewsWire
0
1

The rapidly-growing population and the establishment of new urban settlements pose a serious threat to the environment. Maintaining ecological balance is the biggest challenge of the time in which every citizen needs to play his role.

There is a need to ensure the active role of most students. For this purpose, an ‘Environment Week’ is being celebrated in the colleges in Jammu in which students are actively participating.

In this regard, NSS units, the Eco Club and the Department of Environmental Science at Government SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu, organised a seven-day special summer camp to celebrate Environment Week from May 30 to June 5, for which a total of 50 students have registered.

Irfan Ali, programme officer of NSS, gave a presentation on the importance of NSS in colleges and institutes and also outlined the main activities to be organised during the week-long camp.

Deepshikha Sharma, NSS programme officer, wished the NSS volunteers and exhorted the students to be self-reliant as per the theme of the camp. Sharma also encouraged the students that NSS volunteers should instill in them a passion to help others.

The camp started with a session on yoga under the auspices of ‘Har Ghar Dhyan’ in which Ishan Singh of Art of Living spoke on stress management and pranayama. He engaged all the participants in a short meditation.

Deepak Pathania, convener of Eco Club, expressed his views and emphasised on the involvement of every section of the society in improving and protecting the environment by adopting a sustainable lifestyle.

20230601-211404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP man strangles wife over mobile chatting

    Farmers to hold up rail traffic for 6 hours on Oct...

    KCR’s daughter to file defamation suit against BJP leaders

    Looking Good Malady: India needs to regulate thriving cosmetic surgery clinics