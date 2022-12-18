WORLD

Seven die in fire at house in Philippines

NewsWire
0
0

Seven people were killed after a fire broke out at a two-level house in the Philippine capital on Sunday morning.

Firefighter Eugene Briones said the fire broke out around 9 a.m. local time in Muntinlupa City and was extinguished 23 minutes later, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Citing an initial investigation, Briones said a family of 10 was living in the house. He said firefighters are looking for three others who were reported missing. It was not sure whether they were out of the house or not when the fire broke out.

Briones added that the victims were probably asleep when the fire broke out and failed to escape.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

20221218-155402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No plan to cut chip production despite slowing demand: Samsung

    Australia’s densely populated states to see above normal bushfire potential in...

    Australia confirm Scott Boland as third pacer for first Test against...

    Australian watchdog sues Meta over scam celebrity crypto ads on FB