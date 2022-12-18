Seven people were killed after a fire broke out at a two-level house in the Philippine capital on Sunday morning.

Firefighter Eugene Briones said the fire broke out around 9 a.m. local time in Muntinlupa City and was extinguished 23 minutes later, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Citing an initial investigation, Briones said a family of 10 was living in the house. He said firefighters are looking for three others who were reported missing. It was not sure whether they were out of the house or not when the fire broke out.

Briones added that the victims were probably asleep when the fire broke out and failed to escape.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

