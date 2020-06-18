Seven foot long mugger crocodile saved

Trending now

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Agra, June 18 (IANS) A massive seven foot long mugger crocodile lost its way and headed towards village Dikhtauli in Firozabad district on Thursday.

The panic-stricken villagers called the police, while some started pelting stones.

However, Forest department officials intervened to protect the crocodile.

Later a team of Agra-based Wildlife SOS, rescued and released it in Yamuna at Bateshwar ghat.

The Regional Forest Officer Ram Das said the crocodile had lost its way, emerging from a nearby canal and through the agricultural fields, headed towards the village.

