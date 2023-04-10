Delhi Police officers were put on high alert on Monday after seven hand grenades were found in the Holambi Kalan area in North Delhi. A source said that several persons have been detained by the police in this connection.

The source in the police also said that the recovered grenades were all country-made.

Delhi Police officials are tight-lipped over the matter, not making any official statement.

“The grenades were found in a field on the outskirts of Delhi. The police have seized a total of seven hand grenades. Sensing the gravity of the matter, a bomb disposal squad was also pressed into service and extra police force was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident,” the source said.

Earlier, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had recovered two hand grenades from a house in the Bhalswa Dairy area while probing a case of a dismembered body, which was found in a drain. Two people were arrested in that case.

