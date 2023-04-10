INDIA

Seven grenades found in Delhi, several detained

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police officers were put on high alert on Monday after seven hand grenades were found in the Holambi Kalan area in North Delhi. A source said that several persons have been detained by the police in this connection.

The source in the police also said that the recovered grenades were all country-made.

Delhi Police officials are tight-lipped over the matter, not making any official statement.

“The grenades were found in a field on the outskirts of Delhi. The police have seized a total of seven hand grenades. Sensing the gravity of the matter, a bomb disposal squad was also pressed into service and extra police force was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident,” the source said.

Earlier, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had recovered two hand grenades from a house in the Bhalswa Dairy area while probing a case of a dismembered body, which was found in a drain. Two people were arrested in that case.

20230410-231803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not bound to disclose why security clearance refused to Media One...

    BCCI appeals to ICC over ‘poor’ rating for Indore Test pitch:...

    Brutality in Tihar Jail: Hospitalised prisoner alleges sodomy, torture

    12 TN fishermen arrested, 2 boats seized by Sri Lankan Navy