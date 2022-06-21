Seven people were arrested after they allegedly assaulted residents of a group housing society here, an official said on Tuesday.

“The police had registered an FIR under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown people and arrested seven people,” a police official told IANS.

The incident took place on Sunday at the Sunshine Helios premises located at Sector 78 in the city.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of a Retired Colonel GS Sidhu who stated that the residents of the said society were protesting against the builder asking for implementation of Allahabad High Court order to hand over the society common area to Apartment Owners Association (AOA).

“During the protest, the builder deployed his goondas and bouncers to physically assault the residents. The bouncer of the builder assaulted me and hit on my head causing a grievous injury,” the FIR copy accessed by IANS read.

The official said that as per a preventive action under Section 151 in the Code Of Criminal Procedure, the police have arrested seven people and further investigation is underway.

