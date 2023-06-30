INDIA

Seven injured in blast, fire at pharma unit in Andhra SEZ

NewsWire
0
2

Seven workers were injured in a blast and a huge fire that broke out at a pharma unit at Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The fire broke out after a reactor exploded at Sahithi Pharma Private Limited. Fire fighting personnel with three fire tenders were trying to extinguish the fire.

The blast and fire sent panic among workers in the unit. Seven workers were injured. The condition of four of them is stated to be critical. Thick smoke engulfed the surroundings of the Pharma unit.

Superintendent of Police Murali Krishna said 35 workers were on duty at the time of the incident.

While 28 workers ran out to safety, seven sustained injuries.

The SP said efforts were on to bring the fire under control. He said it may take two hours for the fire to be doused. The injured were shifted to hospital.

Ramesh (45) of Bhubaneswar was among those critically injured Satti Babu (35), Nuki Naidu (40) and Tirupati (40), hailing from different parts of Anakapalli district were also critically injured.

The other injured were identified as Raju Babu, Apa Rao and P. Santosh Kumar.

2023063031830

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vaccine shortage forces Telangana to stop vaccination

    Odisha BJP legislator arrested for ‘thrashing’ BDO

    AIB South Asia conference concludes at O.P. Jindal Global University

    National Commission of SC seeks details of Dalit’s murder in Coimbatore