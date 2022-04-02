INDIA

Seven killed after van topples in TN

At least seven persons were killed and several others injured after a van they were travelling in toppled into a valley near Thirupathur in Tamil Nadu, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the van was carrying about 30 persons from a village located in a hilly region. They were going to attend a temple festival. As the van was nearing Pudutnadu, it suddenly plunged into a valley.

The police said that seven persons have lost their lives while several others have been injured.

The police and fire service personnel are involved in rescue efforts.

