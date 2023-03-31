INDIA

In a tragic incident, seven members of a marriage party were killed after their vehicle fell into a canal in Sambalpur district late on Thursday night, the police said on Friday.

The deceased, all residents of Badadhara village in Jharsuguda district, have been identified as Ajit Khamari, Subal Bhoi, Sumant Bhoi, Saroj Seth, Dibya Loha, Ramakant Bhunya and Satrughan Bhoi. The driver of the vehicle is reportedly on the run ever since the tragic accident.

The police said that two injured persons have been admitted to the Sambalpur district hospital.

The vehicle carrying 11 members of the marriage party was returning from Paramanpur village in Sambalpur district to Baradhara when the mishap took place. The exact cause of the accident is not yet known, the police said.

After post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the family members for last rites.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief over the death of the seven persons and extended condolences to their family members. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

