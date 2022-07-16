Seven people were killed and 14 others injured in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.

“On 15 July, the Russians killed seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast: 2 in Krasnohorivka, 1 in Sloviansk, 1 in Avdiivka, 1 in Zakitne, 1 in Hirnyk, and 1 in Ostrivske. Another 14 civilians sustained injuries,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

“In addition, a person who had earlier sustained injuries in Luhansk Oblast died in Kostiantynivka yesterday,” Ukrainska Pravda quoted Kyrylenko as saying.

Russia has stepped up its offensive in Donetsk Oblast in recent days after claiming control over Luhansk.

