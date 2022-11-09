SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Seven killed in van crash in Myanmar

NewsWire
0
0

Seven people were killed in a van crash in Myanmar’s Kayin state on Wednesday.

The accident took place at around 8:40 a.m. local time (0210 GMT) near Tawnaw waterfall on the Myawaddy-Kawkareik Asia Highway when a van coming from the direction of Myawaddy rammed into a concrete signboard, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local police.

“All people on board the car died on the spot,” a police officer from the Kayin state police force said. The victims included five men and two women, he added.

The bodies were shifted to Kawkareik General Hospital, according to Pearl Phyu Emergency Rescue Team.

20221109-162003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 mn more China-donated Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Cambodia, greeted by...

    Talk of deal with Nawaz Sharif ‘baseless speculation’: Pak ISPR

    Nepal’s two largest parties split, including Oli’s UML

    Taliban’s Next Stop: Kabul, Kashmir and Kerala