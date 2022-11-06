WORLD

Seven killed, three injured in road accident in Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
0

At least seven people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan’s Dawlat Shah district.

The vehicle ferrying health workers overtuned and fell off the valley in Laghman province on Saturday, Khaama Press reported.

The injured were being treated at hospital.

The cause of the accident is yet to identified.

Road damage and reckless driving are the main contributors to traffic accidents in the country, contributing significantly to the traffic related fatalities.

20221106-123603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Above-normal rainfall expected next month in Pakistan

    S. Korea to ramp up Covid vaccination drive amid spike in...

    We know the importance of India-Pak games; no point talking about...

    Erdogan to meet Ukrainian, Russian delegations before talks begin