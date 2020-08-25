Seven Maoists arrested in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Aug 25 (IANS) Seven Maoists, including one carrying Rs 5 lakh reward on his head, have been arrested in Jharkhand’s Khuti district on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, the Maoists were arrested from the Arki forest in Khuti district. The police had launched a search operation based on inputs regarding the presence of Maoist guerrillas in the forest. Seven of them, including Jeet Rai Munda carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, have been arrested.

The police also recovered revolvers, landmines, IEDs and 400 live cartridges from their possession. During interrogation, the Maoists admitted to killing one policeman and two civilians.

Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts of the state.

–IANS

ns/arm