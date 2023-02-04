Seven members of a family were mysteriously killed in Afghanistan’s Balkh province, a statement of the provincial police office said on Saturday.

The gruesome incident took place in Jarqala village of Chamtal district late on Friday. The victims, including women, children and men are civilians and members of the same family, the statement said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Without providing more details, the statement said that an investigation had been initiated into the case.

The perpetrators, according to some villagers, had used pistol and knife in committing the crime.

20230204-170007