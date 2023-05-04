SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Seven teachers shot dead in Pakistan school

NewsWire
0
0

At least seven teachers were shot at a school on Thursday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Kurram Tehsil, law enforcers said, with emergency being imposed in all the hospitals of the area after the latest incident of violence in the northwestern province, media reports said.

The local police said an unidentified gunmen shot seven teachers in the staffroom of the tehsil’s high school. The teachers were in the building for performing their exam duties, The News reported.

In another incident in the same area, one teacher was killed in a moving vehicle, taking the total number of educators killed in a day to eight.

The police are searching for the killers, but they have not been able to track them down so far, The News reported.

20230504-181002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghan, Pak Islamic scholars sign peace declaration in Mecca

    Militants storm police station in Pak’s South Waziristan

    Is India a ‘friend’? Bilawal chokes on the word

    Ibrahim Zadran smashes 162 to become Afghanistan’s highest individual scorer in...