Seven people, all women, were killed and over 20 others injured when a tractor in which they were travelling to a wedding overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in Vatticherukuru village when a group of 40 people in the tractor were heading for Jupudi in Chebrolu mandal (block) to attend a wedding.

Police said the tractor overturned in an agricultural field by the roadside after the driver lost control apparently due to high speed. While three women died on the spot, four others succumbed at the hospital.

The injured have been admitted to Government General Hospital at Guntur.

The deceased were identified as Nagamma, Meramma, Ratnakumari, Nirmala, Suhasini, Jhansi Rani, and Saleema. The all hailed from Kondepadu village of Prathipadu mandal.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the accident. He announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to critically injured, and Rs 25,000 each to those who sustained simple injuries. He directed officials to ensure best possible treatment of the injuries.

