INDIA

Seventh case of ‘click farm’ fraud in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

In the seventh case of ‘click farm’ fraud in the past five months, a woman was duped of Rs 75,000 on the pretext of an online job in which she had to like a given link sent to her.

The Aliganj resident was duped of Rs 75,000 in the name of an on-line job. In an FIR, the woman’s husband said she got an offer of a task-based job (video promotion and digital marketing) and was asked to download Telegram App.

“To appear genuine, she was also paid a handsome return and later, on pretext of registration of money, security, she was made to shell out more,” said her husband in the FIR.

The miscreant tricked the victim and later refused to pay the money. The miscreant also refused to pay Rs 75,000 as promotion money, the complainant said.

SHO, Aliganj, Nagesh Upadhyay, said that an FIR has been registered against an unidentified person and efforts were on to trace the accused with the help of cyber police.

20230529-095403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kashmir & Ladakh all sunny as fog covers Jammu

    Triage centres soon in all B’luru civic wards for Covid-hit

    Covid: Delhi HC seeks AAP govt’s reply on PIL seeking release...

    Maha govt accepts most demands of farmers, ‘long march’ halts in...