INDIA

Several AAP workers detained in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police on Monday detained several AAP workers protesting near the BJP headquarters against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest a day ago by the CBI in the liquor policy case.

The detained workers, including women, were taken to the North district in two buses.

Meanwhile, a clash also broke out between AAP workers and the police near the BJP headquarters, but no one was injured.

AAP leaders and workers, including Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, are protesting outside their party headquarters after police barricades blocked them from moving towards the BJP office.

There is heavy deployment of Rapid Action Force and police personnel outside both the BJP and AAP headquarters.

The AAP is staging nationwide protests in the wake of Sisodia’s arrest.

20230227-144602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    What exactly is ChatGPT? Is it the tech world’s new Frankenstein?

    110 medical cadets commissioned as officers join battle against Covid-19

    Pre-monsoon survey launched in Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve

    President’s visit gives energy to rural development: Khattar