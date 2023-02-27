Delhi Police on Monday detained several AAP workers protesting near the BJP headquarters against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest a day ago by the CBI in the liquor policy case.

The detained workers, including women, were taken to the North district in two buses.

Meanwhile, a clash also broke out between AAP workers and the police near the BJP headquarters, but no one was injured.

AAP leaders and workers, including Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, are protesting outside their party headquarters after police barricades blocked them from moving towards the BJP office.

There is heavy deployment of Rapid Action Force and police personnel outside both the BJP and AAP headquarters.

The AAP is staging nationwide protests in the wake of Sisodia’s arrest.

20230227-144602