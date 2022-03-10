Several bus shelters vandalized in Burlington

A number of bus shelters in Burlington have been damaged in the past couple of weeks and Halton police is asking for the public’s help in determining who is responsible.

Investigators said 15 shelters were vandalized between February 23 and March 7. On several occasions, the city completed repairs only to have the glass on the same shelter smashed again overnight. While majority of the shelters targeted were on New Street, police are also investigating occurrences on Lakeshore Road, Harvester Road, Brant Street and Guelph Line.

Police do not have any suspect descriptions to provide.

Extra police patrols are being conducted in these areas and residents are urged to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.