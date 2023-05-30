WORLD

Several drones targeting Moscow shot down: Governor

Moscow Governor Andrey Vorobyov on Tuesday claimed that several drones targeting the Russian capital city were shot down.

“This morning, residents of some districts in the Moscow region could hear the sounds of explosions. It was our air defence in operation. Several drones were downed on their course to Moscow,” the state-run TASS News Agency quoted Vorobyov as saying.

The Governor asked local residents to remain calm and added that “all emergencies’ service units are in operation and further information would follow”.

Vorobyov’s remarks came shortly after Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin had reported that several buildings in the Russian capital sustained minor damages as a result of a drone attack in the morning.

Sobyanin said there were no immediate reports of serious injuries, adding that emergency services were at the scene, and further investigation into the attack was underway, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tuesday’s development comes after a reported drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month.

Accusing Ukraine, Kremlin had called the May 3 attack a “planned terrorist action” and an “assassination attempt on the Russian President”.

Ukraine however, rubbished the allegation.

