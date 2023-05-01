LIFESTYLEWORLD

Several flights cancelled as power outage hits Manila airport

NewsWire
0
0

A power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on Monday resulted in the cancellation of several domestic flights, Filipino authorities said.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the power outage at Terminal 3 struck shortly after 1 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

“Standby power is now supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling computer systems of airlines and immigration to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers,” the MIAA said in a statement.

“As a result, delayed flights shall be expected,” it added.

The MIAA said that operations personnel are now continuing to do the rounds of Terminal 3 to assist passengers.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the Terminal 3 generator system is used to supply power while the MIAA engineering team is looking into the cause of the power failure.

Bautista said the outage caused slight congestion at check-in counters inside the terminal.

President Ferdinand Marcos, now on an official visit to the US, has instructed Bautista to restore power “as soon as possible”.

A power outage also hit the Manila airport in January, triggering a technical glitch that delayed and caused cancellations of domestic and international flights.

20230501-094004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former Andhra minister Kanna Lakshminarayana joins TDP

    Justin Theroux likes to sleep next to his dog

    Amanda Bynes’ condition is improving since being put on psychiatric hold

    4 different types of watermelons