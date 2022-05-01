SOUTH ASIAWORLD

A blast in Pakistan’s southwest Quetta city of Balochistan province injured several people on Sunday evening, rescue and police officials said.

At least two people sustained serious wounds in the explosion that occurred at about 8:00 p.m. local time near a government building on the Airport Road in Balochistan’s provincial capital Quetta, Muhammad Mehboob, a senior officer of the rescue department of Edhi Foundation Quetta, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police along with rescue teams reached the area and shifted the wounded people to a nearby hospital, where at least one person was said to be in a critical condition.

Security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation. Police said they were still investigating the nature of the blast.

