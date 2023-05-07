INDIA

Several injured in blast near Golden Temple

Several people were injured in a blast at a restaurant in the Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Punjab’s holy city of Amritsar. The police, however, said it was not a terror attack, but an accident.

Panic gripped as the blast took place at busy Heritage Street near Darbar Sahib on Saturday night. Many devotees and locals present at the spot presumed the blast a terror act.

Appealing to maintain peace, police officials said the situation was under control and there was no need to be panic.

A police official told the media the blast apparently occurred in a chimney of a restaurant.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh said the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

He said forensic teams were investigating. Only windowpanes of the nearby buildings were shattered and there was no damage to the buildings.

