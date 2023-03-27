Several students at a school in US’ Tennessee state were injured in a shooting attack on Monday before the perpetrator was shot dead by the police, reports said.

The attack was reported from the Covenant School in Nashville, a private Christian school for students in pre-school to sixth grade, when the students are roughly 11 or 12 years old, the BBC reported.

The Nashville Fire Department, in a tweet, said that there are “multiple patients” from an incident at a local school, and the area remains “an active scene”.

Nashville police said they had “engaged” the shooter, who is now dead.

According to its website, the school has approximately 200 students.

