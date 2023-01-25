INDIA

Several leaders of Haryana’s ruling BJP-JJP join Congress

Half a dozen leaders of Haryana’s ruling BJP-JJP, comprising former legislators, on Wednesday joined the Congress along with hundreds of supporters amidst the presence of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state unit chief Chaudhary Udaybhan.

Those who joined the Congress included former MLA and JJP candidate from Bhiwani, Shiv Shankar Bhardwaj, former minister Mangeram Gupta’s son and JJP leader Mahavir Gupta, and BJP Kisan Cell’s state Vice President Satish Rana.

The joining ceremony took place at the meeting of party delegates, MLAs, former MLAs, working presidents and senior leaders convened under the ‘Haath Se Jodo Haath’ campaign.

Hooda said in the last few months, over 15 former MLAs of other parties, including the BJP and the JJP, and 50 prominent leaders have joined the Congress.

“Leaving the ruling parties, the leaders and workers are joining the Congress. This shows the people are definitely going to vote for a Congress government in the state in the next elections,” he said.

Former Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, who has been made Haryana’s convener for ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign, congratulated the leaders and workers for the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana.

“The yatra has given a new direction to the country and the party. This direction has to be taken to every village, booth and every house under the campaign ‘Haath Se Jodo Haath’,” he said.

Addressing the meeting, Udaybhan said the Congress has got tremendous strength due to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“The ‘Haath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign starting right after this will pave the way for Congress’ victory in 2024 as the BJP at the Centre and the BJP-JJP government in the state have betrayed the people,” he said.

