Russia’s integrated nuclear power major Rosatom will see growth in several newcomer countries to its clients list over the next two/three decades, said a top company official.

“Over the coming 20-30 years, the company’s portfolio is to see the largest growth amongst newcomer countries to the “nuclear club, countries such as Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, that are working to transition to low-carbon sources,” Director General Alexey Likhachev said while addressing the global nuclear power industry exhibition-cum-conference here.

Likhachev also said several African countries that have concluded their first agreements with Rosatom and are already outlining future projects.

He added that along with the development of generation 3+ power units, the next 10-15 years will see the development of small nuclear power plant technology.

Following that, the transition to a dual-component nuclear power system will be resolved by the mid-2050s with the simultaneous operation of thermal and fast reactors with a closed nuclear fuel cycle.

He also said in the long-term, i.e. 50 years or more the reliance will be on thermonuclear fusion technologies.

In the 15 years since its founding, Rosatom has built 11 power units in Russia and abroad. It is currently building 23 power units abroad in eight countries and has already signed intergovernmental agreements on 34 power units.

India is one of the countries where Rosatom has agreed to supply six 1,000 MW nuclear power plants out of which two are already functional and four are under construction.

According to Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, his country is building a pragmatic and well-thought-ou t energy strategy that will not only allow it to develop its nuclear industry and gain more autonomy with regard to energy prices, but also reduce its carbon footprint.

Belarusian’s Minister of Energy Viktor Karankevich said the second nuclear power unit is expected to be launched soon which would reduce the CO2 emissions.

He also said the country will further expand its cooperation with Rosatom in the areas of scientific and technical support for operation of the nuclear power plants, spent fuel handling and training of human resources.

On his part the CEO of Brazil’s ENBPar Corporation Ney Zanella dos Santos spoke about the prospects for small modular nuclear reactors in remote areas of Brazil, as well as about the construction of a new nuclear power plant in the north of the country similar to the existing Angra plant.

Two nuclear power units in Brazil have already been put into operation and the third is expected to be commissioned in 2027. Overall, Brazil intends to add 10 GW of nuclear capacity over the next 30 years, he said.

