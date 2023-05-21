LIFESTYLEWORLD

Several passengers injured in ferry, cargo ship collision in Philippines

Several passengers sustained minor injuries after their ferry collided with a cargo vessel in central Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

The PCG said the accident happened at around 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Sunday while the ferry was sailing along Mactan channel near Mandaue-Mactan bridge, Xinhua news agency reported.

The PCG added the fast craft with 185 people on board departed from Ormoc City in Leyte province, heading for Cebu, the second largest city in the Philippines.

The PCG in Cebu said the passengers were all accounted for, while the ferry sustained damage in the front.

