A number of Punjab gangsters are hiding abroad in countries like the US and Canada, as per intelligence sources.

These include Goldy Brar whose current location is said to be US, Brar is the alleged mastermind of the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Also said to be in the US are other gangsters including Anmol Bishnoi of district Fazilka, Harjot Singh Gill of Abohar, Darmanjit Singh alias Darman Kahlon of Amritsar rural, Amrit Bal of Kapurthala.

There are several gangsters said to be hiding in Canada. These include Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Dunike of Moga, Gurpinder Singh alias Baba Dalla of Ludhiana rural, Satveer Singh Warring alias Sam of Abohar, Snover Dhillon of Amritsar, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa of Tarn Taran, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala of Moga, Charnjeet Singh alias Rinku Bihla of district Barnala.

Other gangsters hiding in Canada are Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge of Ferozepur, Gagandeep Singh alias Gagna Hathur of Ludhiana rural.

Some gangsters of Rajasthan origin are also hiding abroad. These include Vikramjit Singh Brar alias Vikki of Hanumangarh hiding in UAE, Rohit Godara of Bikaner hiding in Europe. Kuldeep Singh alias Deep Nawanshahria of SBS Nagar is also hiding in the UAE.

Some other overseas locations have also become hiding places for gangsters. Gaurav Patyal alias Lucky Patial is hiding in Armenia, Sachin Thapan alias Sachin Bishnoi of Fazilka is hiding in Azerbaijan, Jagjeet Singh alias Gandhi of Ludhiana is hiding in Malaysia as is Jackpal Singh alias Lali Dhaliwal of Moga.

Pakistan is also a hiding destination for gangsters. Harwinder Singh Sandhu of Nanded, Maharashtra is said to be in Pakistan as per intelligence sources.

Gangsters are hiding in Brazil also with Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri of SBS Nagar said to be there. Sandeep Grewal alias Billa of Ludhiana is in Indonesia, Manpreet Singh alias Peeta of Ferozepur is in Phillipines, Supreet Singh alias Harry Chatha of Batala is in Germany, Gurjant Singh alias Janta of Fatehgarh Sahib is in Australia and Ramanjit Singh alias Romi Hong Kong is in Hong Kong, as per intelligence sources.

