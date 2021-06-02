Beginning Saturday June 5, youth in Peel can receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a variety of familiar school pop-up locations in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon. Second doses will be provided at the same location in August.

Walk-in appointments are available for youth enrolled in special education programs, or youth seeking a different environment from a mass clinic experience.

“Offering vaccine clinics in schools is an exciting next step in the pandemic response,” said Dr. Monica Hau, Associate Medical Officer of Health, Peel Region. “This continued partnership with schools across Peel Region helps ensure students and youth have access to the best available support and protection, as we together strive to put COVID-19 behind us, and get back to learning in a more normal way in the next school term.”

School pop-up clinics in Peel from June 5:

École Secondaire Catholique Sainte-Famille

1780 Meadowvale Blvd, Mississauga

Date: June 5

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Walk-in: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Stephen Lewis Secondary School

3675 Thomas St, Mississauga

Date: June 5

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-in: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Iona Catholic Secondary School

2170 S Sheridan Way, Mississauga

Date: June 6

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-in: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Fletcher’s Meadow Secondary School

10750 Chinguacousy Rd, Brampton

Date: June 12

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-in: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School

9130 Columbia Way, Bolton

Date: June 13

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Walk-in: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School

7640 Anaka Dr, Mississauga

Date: June 19

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-in: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Appointments can be booked through the provincial portal https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/. Call Ontario’s vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY 1-866-797-0007) if you need help.

Children must live, work, or attend school in Peel, and be 12 years or older at the time of their vaccine appointment to be eligible to book. They will receive the Pfizer jab as this is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for ages 12 and older.

Anyone who is not 12 years or older at the time of the appointment will not receive the vaccine and be turned away.

Children 12 years or older can give consent on their own behalf. By providing consent they are agreeing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They are also confirming that they understand the treatment, why it’s being recommended, and the risks and benefits of the vaccine.

If a child is not able to provide their own consent, a substitute decision-maker such as their parent or legal guardian can give consent in their place. A parent is welcome to attend the clinic with their child if preferred.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their child about the risks and benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more at peelregion.ca/covid19vaccine.