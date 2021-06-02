Beginning Saturday June 5, youth in Peel can receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a variety of familiar school pop-up locations in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon. Second doses will be provided at the same location in August.
Walk-in appointments are available for youth enrolled in special education programs, or youth seeking a different environment from a mass clinic experience.
“Offering vaccine clinics in schools is an exciting next step in the pandemic response,” said Dr. Monica Hau, Associate Medical Officer of Health, Peel Region. “This continued partnership with schools across Peel Region helps ensure students and youth have access to the best available support and protection, as we together strive to put COVID-19 behind us, and get back to learning in a more normal way in the next school term.”
School pop-up clinics in Peel from June 5:
École Secondaire Catholique Sainte-Famille
1780 Meadowvale Blvd, Mississauga
Date: June 5
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Walk-in: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Stephen Lewis Secondary School
3675 Thomas St, Mississauga
Date: June 5
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Walk-in: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Iona Catholic Secondary School
2170 S Sheridan Way, Mississauga
Date: June 6
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Walk-in: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Fletcher’s Meadow Secondary School
10750 Chinguacousy Rd, Brampton
Date: June 12
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Walk-in: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
9130 Columbia Way, Bolton
Date: June 13
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Walk-in: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School
7640 Anaka Dr, Mississauga
Date: June 19
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Walk-in: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Appointments can be booked through the provincial portal https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/. Call Ontario’s vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY 1-866-797-0007) if you need help.
Children must live, work, or attend school in Peel, and be 12 years or older at the time of their vaccine appointment to be eligible to book. They will receive the Pfizer jab as this is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for ages 12 and older.
Anyone who is not 12 years or older at the time of the appointment will not receive the vaccine and be turned away.
Children 12 years or older can give consent on their own behalf. By providing consent they are agreeing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They are also confirming that they understand the treatment, why it’s being recommended, and the risks and benefits of the vaccine.
If a child is not able to provide their own consent, a substitute decision-maker such as their parent or legal guardian can give consent in their place. A parent is welcome to attend the clinic with their child if preferred.
Parents are encouraged to talk to their child about the risks and benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more at peelregion.ca/covid19vaccine.