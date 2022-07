Several people were hit in a shooting incident that has taken place at the Field’s shopping centre in Amager, a part of Copenhagen Municipality in Denmark, local police have confirmed.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Several people hit by shots in Field’s. Everyone should stay away,” said Copenhagen Police on Twitter on Sunday.

The Field’s shopping centre opened in 2004 and is the second largest shopping mall in Denmark.

