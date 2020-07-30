Several South Asians among those charged in car theft crime spree

Peel Regional Police Commercial Auto Crime Bureau along with auto theft investigators from 11 and 22 Divisions Criminal Investigations Bureau have made numerous arrests involving a car theft ring, recovering around $4.2 million dollars worth of stolen vehicles from across Ontario.

In February, investigators from the Commercial Auto Crime Bureau commenced a vehicle theft investigation called Project GTA-fordable. The investigation identified a crime group that was responsible for stealing numerous vehicles, re-vinning them and then fraudulently registering the vehicles with Service Ontario. The thieves targeted car dealership properties within the Region of Peel as well as in several cities across Ontario.

To date, investigators have arrested 21 people, laid 194 criminal charges and have recovered 36 stolen vehicles with an estimated value of $4.2 million.

As a result of the investigation a number of high-end vehicles were seized. Vehicle brands seized include Ford, GMC, Chevrolet and Dodge. Luxury brands including Cadillac, Lincoln, Porsche, and Lamborghini were also recovered.

The South Asians arrested and charged to date as part of this ongoing project are:

Paramjit Nirwan, a 55-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested June 5 and is charged with one count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and one count of Public Mischief. He was released on a Promise to Appear and will be attending the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on August 10.

Janvier Sidhu, a 33-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested June 30 and is charged with six counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, five counts of Possession of Automobile Master Key, three counts of Uttering A Forged Document, one count of Possession of Property for the Purpose of Trafficking, one count of Possession Break-In Instruments and one count of Obliterated Vehicle Identification Number. He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on July 1.

Sazzad Ali, a 40-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested June 30 and is charged with nine counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, five counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, five counts of Possession of Automobile Master Key, one count of Possession of Break-In Instruments. He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on July 1.

Juvaraj Panneerchelvam, a 34-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested June 30 and is charged with two counts of Fail to Comply with Undertaking. He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on July 1.

Karanjot Parhar, a 32-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested July 2 and is charged with 13 counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, eight counts of Mischief Over $5000, eight counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, five counts of Possession of Automobile Master Key, one count of Theft Under $5000 and one count of Uttering A Forged Document. He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on July 3.

Avin Ramkhalawan, a 36-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested July 6 and is charged with nine counts of Theft of Motor Vehicle, five counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and two counts of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. He will be attending the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on September 17.

Simarjit Nirwan, a 25-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested July 13 and is charged with four counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. He was released on a Promise to Appear and will be attending the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on September 14.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.

Anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter is asked to call investigators at the Commercial Auto Crime Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext.3322. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.