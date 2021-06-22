Toronto police announced their largest takedown of a major international drug-smuggling ring, on Tuesday morning, which saw more than 1,000 kilograms of cocaine, crystal meth, and marijuana being transported between Mexico, California, and Canada using modified tractor trailers.

Dubbed Project Brisa, the six-month investigation led officers to work in partnership with Canadian and American law enforcement agencies as well as agencies throughout southwestern Ontario and across Canada. Twenty people have been arrested. Collectively, they face 182 charges.

Nine of those charged are of South Asian origin. They are: Gurbakhash Singh Grewal (37) of Brampton, Amarbir Singh Sarkaria (25) of Caledon, Harbaljit Singh Toor (46) of Caledon, Harwinder Bhullar (female, 43) of Caledon, Sarjant Singh Dhaliwal (37) of Kitchener, Gurveer Dhaliwal (26) of Kitchener, Gurmanpreet Grewal (26) Kitchener, Sukhwant Brar (37) of Brampton and Parminder Gill (33) of Brampton.

According to police, between November 2020 and May 2021, investigators identified those responsible for transporting the illicit substances across borders for sale in Canada. Police say this was made possible by the installation of hydraulic traps in tractor-trailers, capable of smuggling 100 kilograms of substance in a single trip.

Throughout the project, investigators identified a person known as the “Trap Maker.” This man was allegedly responsible for building hidden compartments within the tractor-trailers for the purposes of smuggling large amounts of contraband across borders.

In total, investigators seized 444 kgs of cocaine, 182 kgs of crystal meth, 427 kgs of marijuana, 300 oxycodone pills, $966,020 in CDN currency, 21 vehicles (including 5 tractor trailers) and one firearm. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be more than $61 million.

Jason Hall, 43, of Surrey, British Columbia, also known as the “Trap Maker,” turned himself into police in Toronto last week. Others who have been arrested include: Ryan Nikolakakos (28), Zaw Min Htoo (23), Damoy Searchwell (24), Hanif Jamal (43), Wei Jie Huang (28), Andre Williams (35)Nadeem Lila (35) and Yusuf Lila (68) are all from Toronto while Samet Hysa (28) is from Vaughan. A Young Person has also been charged.

Police are still looking for William Nhan (23 ) and Scott McManus (38) from Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).