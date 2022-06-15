INDIA

Several students injured as bus overturns in J&K’s Shopian

Several students were injured after a school bus overturned in J&K’s Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials said that the school bus of Smart Mission High School, Ghasipura Wunpora, Anantnag overturned near Dubjan Bridge.

“Soon after the incident, medical team from 15 Garhwal’s Dubjan Camp rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the students.

“Many students besides a teacher were injured in the incident and they were rushed to district hospital, Shopian from where two students and a teacher were shifted to SMHS hospital, Srinagar,” an official said, adding that other injured students were discharged after first aid.

