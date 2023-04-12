Peel police’s road safety team laid over 60 charges for dangerous driving over the Easter long weekend. Some of these charges included street racing. Several vehicles were also impounded.

Police said more than 35 Provincial Summonses were issued to drivers requiring them to attend court and answer to a Justice of the Peace. Additionally, more than 20 Provincial Offence Notices were issued, and ten vehicles were impounded as a result of stunt driving offences.

Penalties for stunt driving include the possibility of arrest and a mandatory court date with a minimum fine of $2,000.00 – $10,000.00. In addition, a mandatory roadside driver’s licence suspension is imposed for 30 days, and a vehicle impoundment of 14 days, regardless of who the registered owner is.

Upon conviction, drivers face further penalties, including a 1-3 year driver’s licence suspension, six (6) demerit points, mandatory driver improvement courses, and up to six months in jail.

“Stunt driving has no place on our roadways and will not be tolerated,” police said in a news release. “The Peel Regional Police and the Safer Roads Team remain steadfast in their efforts to target this wanton disregard for public safety and bring those drivers to justice.”

Anyone with information concerning driving-related offences within the Region of Peel can contact police at (905) 453-3311 or submit an online complaint through the Peel Regional Police – Road Watch.

If driving-related violations are observed on a 400 series highway, motorists can call 677 (OPP) to report the incident to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.