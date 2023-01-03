INDIALIFESTYLE

Severe cold intensifies in J&K; Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 20.8

Sub-zero night temperatures continued in Ladakh region and the Kashmir valley on Tuesday as the Meteorological (MeT) office said that cold, dry weather with partly cloudy sky was expected to continue.

“Cold, dry weather with partly cloudy sky is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had minus 4.4, Pahalgam minus 7.2 and Gulmarg minus 9.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass had minus 20.8, Kargil minus 17.2 and Leh minus 14 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 3.6, Katra 5, Batote 0.1, Banihal minus 1.4 and Bhaderwah 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

